First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund stock opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.81. First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 604,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,484 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.09% of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund worth $10,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

