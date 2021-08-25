First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBT) Trading Up 0.1%

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBT) shares were up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.10 and last traded at $54.87. Approximately 7,297 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 29,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.81.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.82.

