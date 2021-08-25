First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF (NASDAQ:RFAP) Plans $0.60 None Dividend

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF (NASDAQ:RFAP) declared a None dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Thursday, August 26th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of RFAP stock opened at $57.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.19. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF has a one year low of $48.78 and a one year high of $59.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF (NASDAQ:RFAP) by 306.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

