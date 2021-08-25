First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:RFEU) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:RFEU) dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $78.24 and last traded at $78.47. Approximately 4,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 14,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.51.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.00.

