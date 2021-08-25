First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NYSEARCA:SDVY) Trading 0.9% Higher

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NYSEARCA:SDVY)’s stock price traded up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.80 and last traded at $29.70. 50,018 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 51,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.44.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.88.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.