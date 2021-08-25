First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.234 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

Shares of HYLS opened at $48.18 on Wednesday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $46.57 and a 1 year high of $49.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,411 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.21% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

