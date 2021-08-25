First Western Financial (MYFW) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for First Western Financial (NASDAQ: MYFW):

8/12/2021 – First Western Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. "

8/11/2021 – First Western Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2021 – First Western Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/4/2021 – First Western Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2021 – First Western Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2021 – First Western Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/21/2021 – First Western Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – First Western Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/15/2021 – First Western Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2021 – First Western Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/8/2021 – First Western Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

6/29/2021 – First Western Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of MYFW opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.21. First Western Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.72. The stock has a market cap of $220.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. First Western Financial had a net margin of 24.91% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other First Western Financial news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $656,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 784,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,597,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYFW. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in First Western Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of First Western Financial by 98.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 351.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 140.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 9.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

