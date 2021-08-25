Five Below (FIVE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Five Below to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $232.29 on Wednesday. Five Below has a 1-year low of $108.51 and a 1-year high of $234.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.51, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.69.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIVE. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Five Below presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.43.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

