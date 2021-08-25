Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein Sells 1,044 Shares

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total transaction of $190,154.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,927,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Five9 alerts:

On Tuesday, August 17th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $2,281,500.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total transaction of $2,334,375.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.93, for a total transaction of $2,199,125.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,388 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $533,711.64.

NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $181.24. 1,080,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,138. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.26 and a beta of 0.50. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.98 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.00.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FIVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities cut shares of Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.65.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 645.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 51,791 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 111,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 22,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.