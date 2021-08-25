Fivebalance (FBN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,285.00

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last seven days, Fivebalance has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. Fivebalance has a market cap of $79,209.27 and $1,285.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fivebalance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fivebalance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00054322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00053635 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $381.55 or 0.00782398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00101182 BTC.

Fivebalance Coin Profile

Fivebalance is a coin. Fivebalance’s total supply is 1,098,280,627 coins and its circulating supply is 1,092,481,026 coins. Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID . Fivebalance’s official message board is medium.com/@fivebalance . Fivebalance’s official website is fivebalance.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FiveBalance is the world’s first digital asset for human resource development. Cryptocurrency is designed to give rewards for every individual who is struggling to fix their problems or trying to improve the quality of their FiveBalance (Fit, Financial, Family, Flair, and Faith).Users also can get rewards from someone who appreciates them, from their companies, or the advertisers who put their advertisements on FiveBalance indicators. FBN rewards can be used to unlock premium indicators or e-book exchange, seminar tickets or the other merchandise in the Human Resource Marketplace. “

Fivebalance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fivebalance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fivebalance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fivebalance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fivebalance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fivebalance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.