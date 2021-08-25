FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.350-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.800-$13.000 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $318.00.

FLT stock opened at $263.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. FLEETCOR Technologies has a one year low of $214.88 and a one year high of $295.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $257.49.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,943 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $80,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

