Flexible Solutions International (FSI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN: FSI):

8/19/2021 – Flexible Solutions International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

8/17/2021 – Flexible Solutions International was downgraded by analysts at Greenridge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

8/11/2021 – Flexible Solutions International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/5/2021 – Flexible Solutions International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/27/2021 – Flexible Solutions International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/20/2021 – Flexible Solutions International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/14/2021 – Flexible Solutions International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of FSI stock opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.31. Flexible Solutions International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $5.65.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.84%. Research analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSI. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 3,888.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 118,941 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Flexible Solutions International by 74.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 64,401 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Flexible Solutions International by 11.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Flexible Solutions International by 34.1% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 162,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 41,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

