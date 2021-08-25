FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Acquires $24,009.60 in Stock

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Howard Dvorkin purchased 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $24,009.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Howard Dvorkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Howard Dvorkin bought 746 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $2,111.18.

On Monday, June 21st, Howard Dvorkin bought 400 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,100.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Howard Dvorkin bought 300 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $489.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Howard Dvorkin bought 53,005 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $145,763.75.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Howard Dvorkin bought 9,166 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $23,831.60.

On Friday, May 28th, Howard Dvorkin bought 41,757 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $111,491.19.

NASDAQ FPAY traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $2.52. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,539. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $53.88 million, a P/E ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 1.29. FlexShopper, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $3.95.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $30.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FlexShopper, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FPAY. Zacks Investment Research raised FlexShopper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised FlexShopper from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FlexShopper during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 146,000 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,379,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 73,840 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShopper during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. 18.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial and technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such accessories.

