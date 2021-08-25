Flow Price Hits $22.60 on Major Exchanges (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last week, Flow has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. Flow has a total market cap of $1.29 billion and approximately $246.09 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for about $22.60 or 0.00046350 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00053129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.20 or 0.00125506 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.89 or 0.00157665 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003525 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,777.92 or 1.00024022 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.37 or 0.01044521 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,217.53 or 0.06597870 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Flow

Flow was first traded on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,365,946,679 coins and its circulating supply is 57,064,824 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

