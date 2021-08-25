Flow Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One Flow coin can now be bought for about $21.97 or 0.00046233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Flow has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Flow has a total market cap of $1.25 billion and $369.83 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00052939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.97 or 0.00121973 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.84 or 0.00155359 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,478.01 or 0.99898419 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.22 or 0.01006229 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,139.57 or 0.06605960 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,365,946,679 coins and its circulating supply is 57,064,824 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

