Flux Tops One Day Trading Volume of $445,767.00 (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 25th. Flux has a total market cap of $28.18 million and approximately $445,767.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flux coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Flux has traded 23.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.50 or 0.00322985 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.91 or 0.00142889 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.00184962 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00008388 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002260 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

FLUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 184,340,443 coins. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official website is datamine.network . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

