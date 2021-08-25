Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) is Keebeck Alpha LP’s 10th Largest Position

Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in shares of Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) by 248.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,404 shares during the period. Fly Leasing makes up 1.2% of Keebeck Alpha LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Keebeck Alpha LP owned 0.68% of Fly Leasing worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Fly Leasing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fly Leasing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 278.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fly Leasing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fly Leasing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. 43.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLY stock remained flat at $$17.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 74,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,885. Fly Leasing Limited has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $17.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $519.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.68.

About Fly Leasing

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 84 aircraft, including 75 narrow-body passenger aircraft and nine wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as seven engines.

