FlypMe Achieves Market Cap of $1.21 Million (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. FlypMe has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $3,380.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlypMe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0688 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, FlypMe has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

FlypMe Coin Profile

FlypMe (FYP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

