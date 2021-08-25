FMC (FMC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of FMC (NYSE: FMC) recently:

8/5/2021 – FMC had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $133.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – FMC had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $136.00 to $122.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – FMC had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – FMC had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $118.00 to $109.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – FMC was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $122.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $128.00.

NYSE:FMC traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.16. 25,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,428. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.93. FMC Co. has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $123.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Get FMC Co alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,074,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,294,000 after purchasing an additional 452,341 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FMC by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,861,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $745,689,000 after purchasing an additional 430,076 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in FMC by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,658,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $612,147,000 after purchasing an additional 461,236 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of FMC by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,864,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,950,000 after buying an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.