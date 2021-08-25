Forrest Eugene Norrod Sells 38,875 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 38,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $4,147,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 337,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,028,503. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Forrest Eugene Norrod also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 29th, Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $2,815,230.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $2,318,475.00.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,406,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,173,928. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.27. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $122.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Summit Insights lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.93.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,500,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,158,193,000 after acquiring an additional 542,195 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,814,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,761,646,000 after acquiring an additional 475,469 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,196 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,474,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,077,782,000 after buying an additional 108,230 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,884,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,022,379,000 after buying an additional 638,383 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

