Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) CFO Sells $2,408,069.52 in Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

FTNT stock traded up $6.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $306.03. 801,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,629. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.21. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $309.79.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,471.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,777,834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 253.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,012 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,474.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,160,000 after acquiring an additional 589,618 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 17,419.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 399,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,764,000 after acquiring an additional 397,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,052.7% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 383,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,747,000 after buying an additional 350,335 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.05.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

