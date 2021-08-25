Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) CFO Sells $2,408,069.52 in Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
FTNT stock traded up $6.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $306.03. 801,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,629. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.21. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $309.79.
Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.05.
Fortinet Company Profile
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
