FortKnoxster Price Down 10.2% This Week (FKX)

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. In the last week, FortKnoxster has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One FortKnoxster coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0464 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. FortKnoxster has a total market capitalization of $6.91 million and approximately $426,521.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00054852 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00014809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00053159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.77 or 0.00781501 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00100112 BTC.

FortKnoxster Coin Profile

FortKnoxster (CRYPTO:FKX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com . The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

FortKnoxster Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using U.S. dollars.

