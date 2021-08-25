Fractal (FCL) Price Down 20.3% Over Last Week

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $3.82 million and $277,359.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fractal has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. One Fractal coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

