Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 37,655 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 510,276 shares.The stock last traded at $141.61 and had previously closed at $145.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.19. The firm has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.61.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 257,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,422,000 after buying an additional 46,919 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter worth $1,873,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,059,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,216,000 after buying an additional 64,239 shares during the period. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

