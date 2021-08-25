Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Shares Gap Up to $38.39

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.39, but opened at $39.62. Franklin Covey shares last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 1,441 shares changing hands.
FC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barrington Research raised their target price on Franklin Covey from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.63. The stock has a market cap of $562.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Covey during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 14,308 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 4.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,319,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,328,000 after buying an additional 78,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.
Franklin Covey Company Profile (NYSE:FC)
Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.
