Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Shares Gap Up to $38.39

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.39, but opened at $39.62. Franklin Covey shares last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 1,441 shares changing hands.

FC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barrington Research raised their target price on Franklin Covey from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.63. The stock has a market cap of $562.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. The business had revenue of $58.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 6.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Covey during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 14,308 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 4.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,319,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,328,000 after buying an additional 78,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile (NYSE:FC)

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.