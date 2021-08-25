Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.20% of Franklin Electric worth $7,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 15.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 22.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $83.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.98. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $87.70.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $437.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $169,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,301.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,704 shares of company stock worth $968,864 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

