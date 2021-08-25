Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,634 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,215 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.19.

Shares of FCX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.16. 208,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,052,920. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.99. The company has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.37 and a 12 month high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

