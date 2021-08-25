Frontier Investment Corp Units (OTCMKTS:FICVU) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Frontier Investment Corp Units (OTCMKTS:FICVU) shares rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.93. Approximately 1,144 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 108,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

About Frontier Investment Corp Units (OTCMKTS:FICVU)

Frontier Investment Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

