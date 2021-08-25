FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:YMAR) Trading Down 0.2%

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:YMAR) traded down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.98 and last traded at $21.04. 1,755 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 6,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAR. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $994,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter valued at $679,000. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000.

