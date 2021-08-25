Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.31

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.31 and last traded at $27.15, with a volume of 1027468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.

FULC has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.96.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.84% and a negative net margin of 481.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James A. Geraghty acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,940.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $132,179 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 570.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

