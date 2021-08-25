Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Now Covered by Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

YMM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Full Truck Alliance stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,031,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,957,545. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.57. Full Truck Alliance has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $22.80.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $173.28 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMM. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

