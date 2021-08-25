Function X (FX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.62 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 25th. Function X has a market cap of $39.44 million and $1.62 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000989 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,657.95 or 0.99832809 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00040761 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008063 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00069656 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00010261 BTC.
- Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00009764 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002134 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000169 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000521 BTC.
Function X Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
