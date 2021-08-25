Fundamenta Market Cap Achieves $385,086.63 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. In the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000850 BTC on major exchanges. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $385,086.63 and approximately $197,498.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00052737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.97 or 0.00123307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $74.78 or 0.00156368 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003521 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,840.52 or 1.00041740 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.48 or 0.01029848 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,152.21 or 0.06591743 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,622,118 coins and its circulating supply is 947,589 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

