Fundamenta Price Hits $0.43 on Exchanges (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. In the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000891 BTC on major exchanges. Fundamenta has a market cap of $402,755.55 and approximately $204,496.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00052848 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.53 or 0.00122713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.15 or 0.00155443 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003504 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,653.10 or 0.99902412 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $483.78 or 0.01014223 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.21 or 0.06585399 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,622,118 coins and its circulating supply is 947,589 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.