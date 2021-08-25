Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock Price Up 6.4% on Insider Buying Activity

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)’s share price was up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $20.84 and last traded at $20.49. Approximately 21,498 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 708,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.26.

Specifically, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp acquired 181,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $3,254,402.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 8,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $168,279.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,353,205 shares of company stock worth $30,535,322 in the last three months. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on FNKO. Bank of America raised Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist raised their price target on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Funko currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.56.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.63%. Analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Funko during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Funko by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Funko by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 101,710 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Funko by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 17,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Funko by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 295,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 78,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

About Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

