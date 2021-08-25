FUNToken (FUN) Achieves Market Cap of $353.80 Million

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 25th. During the last seven days, FUNToken has traded up 38.6% against the dollar. One FUNToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0328 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $353.80 million and $66.42 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About FUNToken

FUNToken is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,799,873,621 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FUNToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

