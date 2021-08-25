Fusion (FSN) Price Hits $0.53 on Exchanges

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One Fusion coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001088 BTC on major exchanges. Fusion has a market capitalization of $36.65 million and $1.84 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fusion has traded up 7.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,072.61 or 1.01189920 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Fusion Coin Profile

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 69,454,630 coins. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars.

