FUZE Token Price Hits $44.33 on Top Exchanges (FUZE)

FUZE Token (CURRENCY:FUZE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. During the last week, FUZE Token has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One FUZE Token coin can now be bought for approximately $44.33 or 0.00090374 BTC on exchanges. FUZE Token has a market cap of $33,537.92 and $55,319.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00053609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.17 or 0.00126744 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.39 or 0.00157791 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,896.47 or 0.99689390 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $500.45 or 0.01020318 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,205.32 or 0.06534968 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FUZE Token Profile

FUZE Token’s total supply is 757 coins. FUZE Token’s official message board is medium.com/@fuzetoken . The official website for FUZE Token is fuzetoken.net . FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token

