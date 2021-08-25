Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $175.00

Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 175 ($2.29) and last traded at GBX 174.20 ($2.28), with a volume of 773008 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167.30 ($2.19).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 151.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of £193.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.71.

Galliford Try Company Profile (LON:GFRD)

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

