Gambling.com Group Ltd’s Quiet Period Will End on September 1st (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Gambling.com Group’s (NASDAQ:GAMB) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, September 1st. Gambling.com Group had issued 5,250,000 shares in its public offering on July 23rd. The total size of the offering was $42,000,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. During Gambling.com Group’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

GAMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Gambling.com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Gambling.com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Shares of GAMB opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. Gambling.com Group has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $8.89.

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

