Game.com (GTC) Market Capitalization Tops $4.10 Million

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last week, Game.com has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Game.com has a total market capitalization of $4.10 million and approximately $122,659.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Game.com coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00054168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00052866 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $367.90 or 0.00773698 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00098790 BTC.

Game.com Profile

GTC is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 coins. Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert . Game.com’s official website is game.com . The official message board for Game.com is medium.com/@Game.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Game.com

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using U.S. dollars.

