GameCredits (GAME) Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.32 Million

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 25th. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000353 BTC on major exchanges. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $26.32 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.36 or 0.00362715 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000166 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000034 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 152,263,916 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.