GameStop (NYSE:GME) Sees Strong Trading Volume

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 231,057 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,406,212 shares.The stock last traded at $213.48 and had previously closed at $210.29.
Several analysts have issued reports on GME shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $51.86.
The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.54 and a beta of -2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.68.
In related news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total transaction of $413,782.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,568.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in GameStop during the second quarter worth approximately $129,799,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 9.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,041,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,780,000 after purchasing an additional 500,526 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GameStop by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,753,000 after buying an additional 334,683 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in GameStop during the 1st quarter worth $31,985,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GameStop by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,032,000 after buying an additional 84,454 shares in the last quarter. 35.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About GameStop (NYSE:GME)
GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.
