GameStop (NYSE:GME) Sees Strong Trading Volume

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 231,057 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,406,212 shares.The stock last traded at $213.48 and had previously closed at $210.29.

Several analysts have issued reports on GME shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.54 and a beta of -2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.68.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total transaction of $413,782.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,568.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in GameStop during the second quarter worth approximately $129,799,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 9.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,041,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,780,000 after purchasing an additional 500,526 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GameStop by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,753,000 after buying an additional 334,683 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in GameStop during the 1st quarter worth $31,985,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GameStop by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,032,000 after buying an additional 84,454 shares in the last quarter. 35.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GameStop (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

