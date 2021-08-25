Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Alwyn Dawkins Sells 1,700 Shares

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.71, for a total transaction of $518,007.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,369 shares in the company, valued at $10,472,577.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alwyn Dawkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of Gartner stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total transaction of $848,044.16.

Shares of NYSE IT traded up $6.22 on Wednesday, hitting $307.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,553. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.86 and a 12-month high of $312.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.58.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,389,000 after buying an additional 37,856 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 5.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 13.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Gartner by 14.0% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Gartner by 251.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.33.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

