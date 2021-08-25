GateToken 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6.94 Million (GT)

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One GateToken coin can now be purchased for about $4.62 or 0.00009484 BTC on exchanges. GateToken has a market cap of $352.00 million and $6.94 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00054384 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00014628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00053269 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $380.49 or 0.00781928 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00102001 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (GT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,271,884 coins. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

Buying and Selling GateToken

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

