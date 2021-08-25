GCN Coin (GCN) Price Reaches $0.0000

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. In the last week, GCN Coin has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $99,825.73 and approximately $2.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.56 or 0.00361759 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006316 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000171 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

