GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Senior Officer Sells C$142,250.00 in Stock

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Senior Officer Jocelyn Trottier sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.90, for a total value of C$142,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,564,750.

Shares of GDI stock traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$56.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,287. The stock has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.47. GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. has a twelve month low of C$34.85 and a twelve month high of C$60.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$372.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$384.28 million. As a group, analysts expect that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 2.2600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GDI. Cormark upped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC upped their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares upped their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.57.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

