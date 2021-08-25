GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GEAGF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GEAGF opened at $44.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.20. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $34.76 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

