Gems Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 43.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. During the last seven days, Gems has traded 59.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gems has a total market cap of $577,795.44 and $136,612.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gems coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00053859 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00052660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.08 or 0.00775605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00097555 BTC.

Gems Coin Profile

GEM is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . Gems ‘s official website is gems.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Gems Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

