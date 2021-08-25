Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.23 Million

Brokerages expect Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) to announce $14.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genasys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.76 million to $14.70 million. Genasys reported sales of $13.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Genasys will report full-year sales of $46.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.72 million to $46.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $58.82 million, with estimates ranging from $54.03 million to $63.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Genasys had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 20.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

GNSS opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. Genasys has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $194.44 million, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genasys in the first quarter valued at $227,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Genasys by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 33,757 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Genasys by 7.1% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 63,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Genasys by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Genasys in the first quarter valued at $1,397,000. 45.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genasys

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

